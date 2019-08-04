As Newmont Mining (NEM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $661,500; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lifted Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) by 41.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 26,867 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 45,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 5.88M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07B, up from 19,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,015 shares to 12,215 shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P International Dvd (DWX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.15M for 22.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.