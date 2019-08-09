As Newmont Mining (NEM) Share Price Rose, Holder Foundation Resource Management Decreased Its Stake; Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Lifted Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 576,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782.22 million, up from 15.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 17.34 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 18/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Cetera, Wells Fargo, Holy Advice — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 32,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 895,112 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.02 million, down from 927,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 8.44 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 79,046 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs owns 49,933 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei invested in 0.03% or 280,088 shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks holds 0.05% or 70,975 shares. Bartlett And Company Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moody State Bank Tru Division owns 389 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested in 111,619 shares. Fil invested in 0% or 8 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 478 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 728,614 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 75,991 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Com reported 50 shares. 155,092 are held by Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Sequent Asset Management Ltd holds 0.42% or 16,319 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $353.49 million for 23.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55 million shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $411.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.