As Newmont Mining (NEM) Share Price Rose, Cheviot Value Management Has Lifted Holding; Cim Investment Mangement Has Lifted Its Holding in Exelon (EXC) as Valuation Declined

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 106.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 18,340 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, up from 8,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 3.61M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 5.77M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Pricing of 2.800% Senior Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Indexiq Limited Liability Company owns 55,227 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 28,673 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability. Fiera Cap Corp holds 22,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Ltd Co reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hrt Lc has 117,765 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And Com invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Oakworth owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Service Automobile Association holds 0.11% or 1.18M shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 89,947 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 24,134 are owned by Pettee Invsts. Permanens Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Thematic Prtn Lc has invested 3.51% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,829 shares to 13,292 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rite Aid Corp by 225,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,548 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).