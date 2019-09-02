As Newmont Mining (NEM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cheviot Value Management Lowered Holding; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Cut Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by $330,720

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 7.08M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $359.23M for 23.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Management owns 160 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cohen Steers accumulated 291,138 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Qs Invsts Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 17,558 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Street stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 21,362 shares. Agf, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 200,748 shares. Carroll Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Blackrock Incorporated holds 85.83 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Management Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2,560 shares. 53,201 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “More Market Calls Returning for $2,000 Gold Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Gold Mining Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing Whether Newmont Goldcorp Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Llc invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Freestone Hldg Lc owns 54,312 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 465,260 shares. Moreover, Palisade Management Limited Liability Company Nj has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Geode Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% or 35.40 million shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Washington Trust Company has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 81,345 shares. Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 353,046 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 234,933 shares or 0.52% of the stock. 32,096 were accumulated by Bath Savings Trust Com. Holowesko stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clean Yield Group Inc holds 2.08% or 49,453 shares. Blue Fin holds 0.8% or 14,589 shares in its portfolio. Markston Limited Liability Company has 51,033 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Ins Company accumulated 0.69% or 299,245 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.