As Newmont Goldcorp Usd1.60 Common Stock (NEM) Market Value Rose, Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Boosted Holding; As Us Ecology (ECOL) Shares Rose, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Increased Holding by $364,325

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock (NEM) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 9,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 179,613 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, up from 169,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp Usd1.60 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 3.31M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 52.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 6,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 17,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 61,532 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Rev $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Washington-based Washington Tru Natl Bank has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 186,567 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 33,445 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 117,507 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56 shares. Lesa Sroufe Co has 3.62% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 106,349 shares. Franklin Resource reported 1.24M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2,538 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 12,846 shares. Asset Management One Limited has 704,573 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 360 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 2,000 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Npv Common Stock by 18,110 shares to 84,446 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Usd0.0001 Common Stock (NYSE:V) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Barrick Gold’s Bristow: Still Lots to Do After Mega Merger | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Newmont ranked as top gold miner on Dow Jones sustainability index – MINING.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.