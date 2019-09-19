As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Valuation Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Upped Its Holding; Srs Investment Management Lifted Align Technology (ALGN) Holding by $2.00 Million as Shares Declined

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 33,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 26,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 8,489 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 50,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 255,765 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, up from 205,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 91,753 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Align Technology (ALGN) Now – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALGN, SPLK, NHTC – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Purchase Align Technology At $195, Earn 8.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Align Technology (ALGN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has 0.09% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 101,410 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 0.07% or 10,406 shares. Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,065 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% or 6 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.16% or 241,318 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Alyeska Group LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,975 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2.54 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 0.05% or 9,287 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 4,525 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 86,433 shares. Viking Global Invsts LP owns 1.16M shares.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 240,000 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $233.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 616,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,286 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj also bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Invest Mgmt reported 0.47% stake. 9,352 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited. Macroview Inv Management Lc holds 98 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 67,280 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 14 shares. 18,343 were accumulated by Advisor Ltd Llc. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity owns 47,810 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mai Cap Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 8,004 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 704,573 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3,633 shares stake. Hyman Charles D stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 351 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 4.30M shares stake.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 8,731 shares to 3,375 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 281,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).