As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Valuation Rose, Capital Innovations Upped Position; Enerplus Corp. (ERF) Market Valuation Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Has Raised by $1.82 Million Its Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp. (ERF) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 260,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.75 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 453,260 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 44,777 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 36,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 2.69M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 16,365 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $32.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,516 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

