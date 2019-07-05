As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Valuation Declined, Twin Capital Management Has Raised by $1.62 Million Its Holding; Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Upped Its Stake by $996,600 as Stock Rose

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 621,683 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 576,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 2.20M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 46,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,380 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 173,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 3.80 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $301,788 activity. On Friday, January 11 Gottesfeld Stephen P sold $122,605 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 3,500 shares. Shares for $42,663 were sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 27.36 million are owned by State Street. Cornerstone Advisors holds 1,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tobam reported 1.51M shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 13,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 464,525 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 389 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 23,786 shares. The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 2.56% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% or 28,100 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability owns 310 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 0.03% stake. Caprock Grp has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.15% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Lc reported 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 31,190 shares to 82,830 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 17,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,850 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,380 shares to 232,579 shares, valued at $24.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,914 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was bought by Arora Anil.