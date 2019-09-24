As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Upped Position; China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Position Has Increased by Thomas White International Ltd

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 29,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 94,117 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 64,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 355,205 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 274.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 53,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 72,440 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 19,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 4.58M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (NYSE:BMA) by 52,998 shares to 28 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,092 shares, and cut its stake in Ping An Insurance Group Adr Re (PNGAY).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23,000 shares to 9,180 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.