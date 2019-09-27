As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Value Rose, Oxbow Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Private Asset Management Upped Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 30,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 89,947 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 59,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 5.77M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,695 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 82,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Westpac Corp has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bluecrest Management holds 10,952 shares. Principal Fin Grp reported 1.35M shares. Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.16% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bruce And Inc invested 0.53% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brighton Jones Limited Co holds 14,479 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,911 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.02% or 4.25M shares. Bennicas And Assocs Inc has invested 4.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Investec Asset holds 1.29M shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 490,278 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited Company invested in 21,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.01% or 7,376 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 15,297 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div (IHD) by 56,057 shares to 112,761 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Short Incom by 248,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,501 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Op (FAM).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,007 shares to 55,665 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,619 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).