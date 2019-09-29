As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Value Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lifted Its Holding by $7.00 Million; As Packaging Amer (PKG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Usca Ria Has Lowered Its Position

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 7,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 41,135 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 49,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 495,747 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 184,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 648,649 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.95M, up from 464,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28M shares traded or 21.68% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 6,313 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 37.83M shares. Legal And General Public Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 6.09 million shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 58,186 shares. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership owns 7 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 222,841 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 117,892 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Foundation Management stated it has 1.11 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 12,458 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6,717 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. City Holdg owns 30 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 1.27M shares. 134,220 are held by Cap Sarl. 300,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Advsr.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 46,685 shares to 527,240 shares, valued at $27.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 27,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,395 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.80 million for 13.82 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 39,326 shares to 86,579 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI) by 15,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.