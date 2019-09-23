As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Rose, U S Global Investors Upped Stake by $1.47 Million; Farallon Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) by $7.50 Million as Shares Declined

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 3516.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 38,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 39,782 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 8.37M shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.98 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 889,534 shares traded or 46.47% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Com holds 0.82% or 98,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 1.20M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 29,500 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.53% or 78,295 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 147,847 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.1% or 1.36M shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability reported 1,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,052 were reported by Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Klingenstein Fields & Lc invested in 16,479 shares. Pggm Invs reported 943,360 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Kistler holds 501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 31,835 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) by 201,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 45.21% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 253,726 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $242.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Savara Inc by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In.