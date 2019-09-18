As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Rose, Corecommodity Management Decreased Its Stake by $418,152; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Market Value Declined, Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lowered Its Stake

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 5,586 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 239,248 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 11,886 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITB).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.52 million for 22.98 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Limited Company has 12.08M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 671,524 shares. 3.95M were reported by Carmignac Gestion. Bessemer Inc holds 0.06% or 466,243 shares. Oppenheimer And has 109,595 shares. Da Davidson Communications holds 16,896 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 2.98M shares. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 126,423 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 66,274 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 62,946 shares. 11,870 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gp. Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 154,671 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 154,665 shares to 248,585 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).