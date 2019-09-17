As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Price Rose, U S Global Investors Lifted Holding; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position Maintained by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 3516.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 38,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 39,782 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 3.68 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 2,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,888 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 4,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $295.49. About 118,533 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 33,410 shares to 142,429 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Capital Ww Invsts has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 86,966 shares. 27,467 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pointstate Lp holds 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 29,500 shares. 4,385 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. Fmr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.28 million shares. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 304 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 89,700 shares stake. Headinvest Limited Company holds 12,401 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 884,100 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Ftb owns 1,090 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,505 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Management has invested 0.17% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Korea Inv holds 0.05% or 42,300 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.15% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.12% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 5,623 shares. Brown Capital Management Lc holds 5,782 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 311,461 shares. Natixis reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Amer Century Companies invested 0.18% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 24,687 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management. Moreover, Commerce Bankshares has 0.31% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 99,825 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 43,126 shares to 62,295 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.