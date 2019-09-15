As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Price Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Boosted Position by $953,572; Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Shareholder Armistice Capital Has Raised Position by $1.20 Million as Stock Declined

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 3.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.49M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 1.04M shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 13/03/2018 – Rockwell Medical, Inc. Appoints Two Independent and Experienced Life Sciences Executives to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY EXPECTS TO NAME NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 25,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 78,295 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 53,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold DPLO shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 7.80% more from 58.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorp De reported 212 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 11,150 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 4,672 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Telemus Capital Ltd Co reported 13,825 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,425 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 22,901 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 4,782 shares. 44,405 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). 15,083 were reported by First Mercantile Comm. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 38,537 shares. 1.01 million are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 17,000 shares to 408,000 shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettee reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pointstate Capital LP invested in 29,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 58,186 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 789,562 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 56,064 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.08% or 2.56M shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Swiss Bancorp holds 6.11 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Co Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Allied Advisory Services Inc invested in 10,628 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 3,890 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 6,299 shares stake. Invesco stated it has 4.86M shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 43,248 shares.