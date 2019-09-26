As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder U S Global Investors Upped Its Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.22 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 13,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 450,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.08M, down from 464,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.16. About 450,167 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 3516.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 38,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 39,782 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 1.02 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 201,528 shares to 288,900 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 11,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,753 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 307,344 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,093 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.19% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Creative Planning owns 22,039 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,433 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 14,743 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 664 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 5,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.79% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 37,234 shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Mngmt Gru Inc Limited has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Putnam Invests Ltd reported 7,601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). U S Glob Invsts Incorporated reported 39,782 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 28.00 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

