As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Raised Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gruss & Co Lowered by $650,100 Its Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 3.81M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.42M, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, down from 36,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13,500 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

