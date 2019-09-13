As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Price Rose, Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Raised Stake by $4.33 Million; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) by $3.39 Million

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 42,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 551,816 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.63M, down from 594,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 360,672 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 8.74M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22,054 shares to 84,351 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 50,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.72 million for 22.84 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

