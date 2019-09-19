As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Price Rose, Norinchukin Bank The Increased Position; Harding Loevner LP Holds Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 1.08M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 4.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 15.57M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $618.88 million, up from 10.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 1.50 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Cheap Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

