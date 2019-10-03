As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Price Rose, Capital International Sarl Lifted Its Holding by $1.93 Million; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Caseys General Stores (CASY) Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Caseys General Stores Inc (CASY) by 123.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 52,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 94,606 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.76M, up from 42,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Caseys General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $160.68. About 8,136 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 134,220 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, up from 83,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 328,947 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21,270 shares to 13,640 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc Cl A.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Mining.com published: “Newmont says Red Lake mine sale underway – MINING.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 17,062 shares to 93,959 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc Shares (NYSE:EVTC) by 30,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,357 shares, and cut its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

