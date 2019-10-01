As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shares Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Upped Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Shellback Capital LP Decreased Position by $965,000

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY JOINS DEMOCRAT KLOBUCHAR IN ASKING FOR TECH CEO HEARING AFTER NEWS OF ALLEGED MISUSE OF FACEBOOK DATA BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 14/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica Thousands of apps have been reviewed, and 200 have been suspended pending further review; 27/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: SITES THAT USE ITS SERVICES GET DATA IF LOGGED OUT; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 18/04/2018 – Facebook says users must accept targeted ads even under new EU law; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Curb Fake News, Abuse with New Guidelines; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 27837.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 108,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 108,675 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 7.07 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,025 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability reported 98,000 shares. Oakworth has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Oppenheimer & Communications Incorporated reported 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Republic Mgmt owns 15,297 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 360 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Swiss Bancshares holds 6.11M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Associates has 6.86% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 24,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Management holds 16,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0% or 14 shares. 20,781 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins Co.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Gold Rally Resembling 2016 – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Newmont ranked as top gold miner on Dow Jones sustainability index – MINING.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,086 shares to 39,905 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,038 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 10,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Canâ€™t Gain Traction as DOJ Report Extends Probe List – Investorplace.com” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks to Sell In October – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Apple’s Services Narrative Is Largely Priced In; Stock No Longer Attractive – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.