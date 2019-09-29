As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shares Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Raised by $11.72 Million Its Stake; Private Management Group Continues to Hold Holding in Kroger Co (KR)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 308,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.51 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28 million shares traded or 21.68% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 99,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 720,636 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65 million, up from 620,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,570 shares to 19,965 shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 133,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,352 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Kroger (KR) PT Raised to $30 at Pivotal Research – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “6 Reasons why Kroger (KR) Should Trade Down to $20 – Buckingham – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kroger and Ocado Name Dallas Location of Fifth High-Tech Customer Fulfillment Center – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Flu Shots Available Nationwide at Kroger Family of Pharmacies and The Little Clinic – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Clark Cap Management Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 19,583 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3,240 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.08% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Whittier Trust reported 8,356 shares stake. Bbt Management Limited Liability Co owns 12,320 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 98,388 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 3.26 million shares. Transamerica Finance Advsrs has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 8,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 0% or 876 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Euclidean Techs Mngmt Ltd accumulated 76,596 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.27% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Smithfield invested in 0.02% or 4,385 shares. Heathbridge Cap Mngmt Limited holds 6.38% or 814,000 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Incorporated accumulated 2.61 million shares. Bruce Inc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Css Ltd Liability Co Il owns 44,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Essex Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 73,334 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,458 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 6.11M shares. First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 5,658 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Qs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,174 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Becker Capital has 1.4% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.01 million shares.