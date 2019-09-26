As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shares Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Cut by $6.47 Million Its Position; Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Shareholder Twin Securities Has Lowered Its Stake

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 46.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 135,400 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38M, down from 252,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 4.53 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 170,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.39M, down from 570,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 2.83 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 900,236 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wexford Cap LP holds 78,733 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 158,066 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.04% or 111,502 shares. Invesco owns 4.86 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Management Lc owns 73,334 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,458 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.13% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd owns 0.48% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 147,847 shares. Moreover, Greatmark Investment Prns has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 7,713 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 147,160 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.51M for 22.94 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp, Dignitaries Inaugurate Borden, Ontario’s ‘Mine of the Future’ – Junior Mining Network” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Mining.com published: “Newmont says Red Lake mine sale underway – MINING.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont ranked as top gold miner on Dow Jones sustainability index – MINING.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Star Res Ltd by 399,521 shares to 979,521 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Twin Securities Inc, which manages about $752.99M and $276.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 169,276 shares to 173,776 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Spc Finance Incorporated has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 140 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 800,102 shares. Carret Asset Limited Co has invested 0.94% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Johnson owns 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 36,006 shares. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited Co accumulated 4,111 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.46% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wealth Architects Ltd holds 0.07% or 4,042 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 266,058 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Addenda Capital invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 5.59M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.62% or 3.74M shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ally Fincl has 1.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 133,000 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 5,189 shares.