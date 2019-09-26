As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lifted Holding; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Market Value Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Raised Stake by $13.44 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.80 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 306.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 424,321 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24M, up from 104,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 4.12 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 323,257 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd reported 91,469 shares. 1.83M were reported by Neuberger Berman Gp Lc. State Street Corporation invested in 37.83M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co reported 2.42M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 0.09% or 40,397 shares. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 186,567 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ancora Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Foster & Motley holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 19,655 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 178,651 shares. Voloridge Invest Llc holds 0.03% or 30,311 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.14% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 3.97M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1.24M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 9,018 shares.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Springs Management LP invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 15,044 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 106.87M shares. 6,569 were reported by North Amer Management Corporation. Viking Global LP has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.28% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Tcw Gp Inc reported 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Johnson Financial has 687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 21,675 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Trust holds 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 2,163 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 23,288 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co reported 88,140 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 8,744 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.1% or 283,685 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management invested 0.24% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 125,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).