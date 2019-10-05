As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Value Rose, Mason Street Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Seidman Lawrence B Decreased Position in Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) by $641,212

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 29,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 361,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20 million, down from 390,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 75,531 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 53.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 40,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 116,893 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 75,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $21.02M for 9.29 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CNOB shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.24 million shares or 4.32% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 14,798 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 94,457 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Glenmede Trust Communication Na owns 450 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Monarch Prtn Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). 1.04 million are held by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd. 12,650 are owned by Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Palouse Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Invesco Limited owns 86,480 shares. 119,300 were reported by Clover Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lc holds 0.15% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 14,259 shares.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $120.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 58,334 shares to 530,323 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 40,200 shares to 87,300 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).