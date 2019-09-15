As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Price Rose, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Increased by $15.52 Million Its Holding; Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Upped Adobe Com (ADBE) Stake

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 408,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.10M, up from 711,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95M shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc Com Cl A by 26,290 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 865 shares. 28,432 are held by Old Dominion Mngmt. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guinness Asset Ltd owns 25,000 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Management Lc has 1.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Suncoast Equity Management, Florida-based fund reported 87,241 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 7,681 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 657,020 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd Liability owns 15,123 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation accumulated 20,019 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 29,870 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,461 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mutualfirst Finl Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 12,173 shares to 318,527 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).