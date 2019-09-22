As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Price Rose, Malaga Cove Capital Lowered Position by $1.21 Million; Jack Henry Associates (JKHY) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Position by $740,012 as Stock Value Declined

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 5.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Jack Henry Associates Inc (JKHY) by 65.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 5,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The hedge fund held 2,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, down from 8,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Jack Henry Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $147.69. About 306,150 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 91,095 shares to 154,899 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $80.85 million for 35.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold JKHY shares while 150 reduced holdings.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 2,424 shares to 8,895 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.