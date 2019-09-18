As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Price Rose, Foundation Resource Management Has Boosted by $8.25 Million Its Position; Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Cut Position by $968,350 as Stock Value Declined

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 217,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 895,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 5.12 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 69,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, down from 78,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 946,555 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com by 122,795 shares to 412,965 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 96,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

