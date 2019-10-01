As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Value Rose, U S Global Investors Upped Its Stake by $1.47 Million; Johnson Financial Group Cut Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding as Market Value Declined

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 18,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 4,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142,000, down from 23,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 774,439 shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 3516.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 38,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 39,782 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 1.90M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Azimut announce Drilling Results on the Eleonore South JV Property, James Bay region, Quebec – Junior Mining Network” on October 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorpâ€™s Borden Mine Achieves Commercial Production – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 31,835 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Com has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 66,274 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pictet North America Sa reported 18,968 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 27,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 90,095 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 911,840 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management reported 6,299 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.13% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adams Natural Res Fund Inc stated it has 0.59% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 41,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy hires Georgia Power CFO as its new CFO – Houston Business Journal” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.98M for 17.14 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.19% or 57,752 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 120,262 shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1,725 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% or 23,386 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 360,936 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 130,871 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 1.13 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 1.93 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Com Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 434,570 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 628 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,626 shares to 94,941 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).