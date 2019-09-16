As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Value Rose, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lifted by $11.69 Million Its Holding; Nn (NNBR) Share Price Declined While Private Management Group Has Lowered Stake

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 307,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.99 million, up from 993,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 9.77M shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 189,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.08 million, down from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 304,065 shares traded or 27.29% up from the average. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD; 03/04/2018 – NN to Buy Paragon Medical for $375 Million; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 07/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Paragon Medical; 22/05/2018 – NN Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – NN INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.3% Position in NN; 04/04/2018 – NN INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical; 03/04/2018 – NN,: PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold NNBR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.20 million shares or 2.19% less from 34.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust owns 493,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Ca stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Prudential reported 0% stake. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 345 shares. Guyasuta Advisors holds 0.12% or 116,635 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 64,593 shares. Citigroup reported 11,445 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 147,981 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 32,311 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 837,087 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 10,229 shares. 550,149 are held by Geode Cap Management Limited Co. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 5,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 488,066 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 18,826 shares to 281,140 shares, valued at $47.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 120,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Analysts await NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NNBR’s profit will be $13.13M for 6.92 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by NN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30 were reported by City Communication. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation invested in 1.02M shares. Fort LP has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 6.86% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 37.04M shares. Loews Corp invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Qs Invsts Llc holds 24,385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Counselors Inc invested in 137,721 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.27% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 147,399 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 10,628 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.76% or 286,138 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.02% or 14,182 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4,751 shares. Old National Retail Bank In stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 260,294 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $66.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 55,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).