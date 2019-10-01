As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Value Rose, Malaga Cove Capital Trimmed Stake; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $894,628

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 7.40 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,364 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 17,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $374.94. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,296 shares to 6,188 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,407 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55 million for 21.84 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.23 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

