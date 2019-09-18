As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Valuation Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Lifted Its Holding; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Greenleaf Trust Has Lowered Its Holding by $469,414

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 12,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 22,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $850,000, down from 34,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 13.09 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 27837.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 108,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 108,675 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 9.88 million shares traded or 17.40% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 32,959 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $43.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 2,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 585,701 shares. Architects invested in 852 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 535,939 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 20,241 shares. 6,500 were reported by Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability Co. Amarillo Bank holds 0.15% or 9,420 shares. Twin Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alyeska Invest Gp LP invested in 26,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Holderness Invs stated it has 6,700 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 831 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 95,909 shares. Fairfax Financial Holdg Limited Can holds 298,000 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 0.32% or 782,559 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 31.00 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,086 shares to 39,905 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,122 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab(Charles)Cp (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: