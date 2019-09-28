As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Valuation Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Increased Holding by $4.11 Million; As Paccar (PCAR) Market Valuation Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $3.57 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 340.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 50,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 65,146 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 1.19M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 27837.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 108,286 shares as the company's stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 108,675 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28 million shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 60,616 shares to 49,284 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,822 shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 29,030 shares to 63,523 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,058 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).