As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Valuation Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Boosted Holding by $2.02 Million; As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose, First United Bank Trust Has Raised by $352,365 Its Position

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 274.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 53,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 72,440 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 19,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 1.69M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,415 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.52. About 2.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23,000 shares to 9,180 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.