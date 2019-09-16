As Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Stock Value Rose, Bennicas & Associates Has Boosted Position; Callahan Advisors Holds Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 31,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 623,832 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.03M, up from 591,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Cap Incorporated reported 15 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 226,584 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp invested 6.86% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Advisors Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 203,798 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 100,130 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 138,406 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 4.31% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 373,810 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated invested in 49 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 24,249 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 77,526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 145,559 shares. Wexford Limited Partnership reported 78,733 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Gold Council launches guidelines for environment, governance issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.04M are owned by Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York. Captrust Financial stated it has 225,605 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ranger Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,105 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.29% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 32,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Webster Savings Bank N A has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,550 shares. Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 12,082 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 21,918 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 144,533 shares. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability owns 488,346 shares. 1.02 million were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Com. Voya Inv Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 1.30 million shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 58,182 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.12% or 337,938 shares.