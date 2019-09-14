As Newmont Goldcorp (Call) (NEM) Stock Rose, Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Position by $4.04 Million; Gramercy Funds Management Continues to Hold Holding in Vale S A (VALE)

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Call) (NEM) by 521.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 109,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.66M shares traded or 27.22% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s Profit Falls Amid Lower Volumes; 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – VALE SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES IT’LL BE INEVITABLE TO CUT OUTPUT; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 356,986 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (Call) (NYSE:CMS) by 45,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,400 shares, and cut its stake in Gates Industrial Corp Plc.