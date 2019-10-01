As Newmarket (NEU) Stock Value Rose, Holder Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.78 Million; American Research & Management Increases Holding in Fedex (FDX)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 4,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,361 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, down from 11,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $472.09. About 62,755 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15,864 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 11,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.57. About 1.66 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,800 were reported by Ci Investments Inc. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.12% or 19.75M shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 187,928 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.45% or 11,274 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,140 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 10,992 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,986 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 4,950 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Private Management Gru owns 129,748 shares. Hodges Mngmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fulton Commercial Bank Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cabot has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pennsylvania Company has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 16,692 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $334.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares to 36,661 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,975 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7,313 shares to 38,534 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 136,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.