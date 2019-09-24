As Newmarket (NEU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Stake; Oshkosh (OSK) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Lifted Holding

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 6,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 28,326 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 21,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 313,599 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 89,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 637,222 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255.49 million, down from 727,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $469.48. About 30,211 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fin Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.61% or 186,940 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,277 shares. Cibc World Inc has 16,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Elkhorn Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 3,194 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bragg Finance Advsr Inc has invested 0.54% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 20,700 shares in its portfolio. 91,050 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Incorporated. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 574,057 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 96,414 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.03% or 40,968 shares. 137,891 are held by Lodge Hill Ltd Liability. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Com holds 0.02% or 35,731 shares in its portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,030 shares to 171,674 shares, valued at $23.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,952 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

