As Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.37 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Segment Wealth Management Has Boosted Position by $311,808

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 1.31 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Negative Outlook Reflects Operational Challenges and Integration Issues; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 130,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 6.06 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Dow Stocks Not Allowing the DJIA a Proper Rally – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 402,892 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Prtn Llc has 3.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.64M shares. Meridian Invest Counsel owns 60,875 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership has 33,978 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 30,254 shares. Cardinal Capital Inc, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 17,400 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 7,685 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Group Inc Limited Co has 0.81% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Company accumulated 15,341 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust holds 0.21% or 11,200 shares. Nippon Life Americas holds 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 362,300 shares. Holt Llc Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp owns 15,595 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 406,277 are held by Finemark Bancorporation. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 1.40 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management invested 1.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,636 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 15, 2019 : PEP, ENB, DE, MCO, FTS, NWL, YNDX, WBC, CHH, POR, SXT, DAN – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Brands Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” published on October 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Newell Brands At $8, Earn 9.4% Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Newell Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Newell Brands (NWL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.78M shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Tiaa Cref Invest Llc reported 1.64M shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 4,706 shares. 82,800 were reported by Eidelman Virant Capital. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 501,337 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% or 13,500 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster Bankshares N A invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Salem Inv Counselors owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1,590 shares. Raymond James Na reported 16,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Cap holds 1.79M shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust owns 283,785 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.01% or 1,788 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.32M for 10.45 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 113,502 shares to 123,309 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF).