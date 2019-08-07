As Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kings Point Capital Management Decreased Holding by $3.37 Million; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.99. About 1.44M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 5.09M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Jarden Businesses; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy declares $0.945 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Newell Brands Must Maintain Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.