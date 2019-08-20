As Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Stock Declined, Holder Kings Point Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $3.37 Million; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Share Value Declined, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Increased Holding

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 197.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 17,656 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 5,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 6.65M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.75 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS CURRENT SITUATION AT NEWELL ‘UNACCEPTABLE’; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 06/04/2018 – NEWELL IS SAID TO START AUCTIONING ASSETS AHEAD OF MEETING: NYP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company stated it has 406 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 0.03% or 248,307 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.18 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 55,660 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Raymond James And Assocs invested in 342,168 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Co Lc accumulated 1.08 million shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 113,481 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Regions Financial Corp reported 259 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 43,203 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 289 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 86,377 shares stake. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,948 shares to 82,105 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA) by 5 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15 shares, and has risen its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,022 were reported by North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 354,553 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 843,137 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 45,887 shares. Nikko Asset Americas has invested 0.92% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp has 46,309 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.86% or 318,410 shares in its portfolio. Atria Llc accumulated 30,180 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Lc has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bancshares Of America De invested 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 158,366 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt reported 18,175 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc invested in 0.04% or 20,000 shares. Diligent Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Goldfarb Mark A bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 41,439 shares to 348,825 shares, valued at $28.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,748 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.