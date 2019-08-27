As Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.37 Million; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 1.57 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Sell Waddington Group to Novolex; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.23 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 202,435 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 434,548 shares. South Street Advisors Limited reported 0.24% stake. 10,020 were reported by Holderness Invests Co. American Rech Management holds 0.22% or 12,788 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Lp has 3.35% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Alphamark Advisors has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Linscomb Williams Inc reported 25,869 shares stake. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability has 4.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 1.12% or 490,129 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 4,500 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 5,244 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Spirit Of America Corporation has 285,575 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Mngmt Llc reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 112,394 shares to 215,899 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 6.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR) by 4,167 shares to 6,586 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 633,394 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co owns 2.78 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings holds 0.03% or 248,307 shares. Mai Cap invested in 0.16% or 205,493 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability reported 2,734 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 13,367 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.49% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Buckhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Meeder Asset has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 15,082 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loews Corporation reported 13,656 shares. Axa invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Korea Investment Corporation holds 0% or 55,500 shares.

