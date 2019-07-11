As Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Declined, Veritable LP Has Cut Position by $414,765; Mig Capital Has Raised Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Stake by $6.15 Million as Valuation Rose

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.44. About 266,864 shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 70.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 27,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,349 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 2.88M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HOLDER ICAHN SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares to 178,392 shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $151.09 million for 10.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 35,130 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $305.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).