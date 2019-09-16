As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Value Declined, Valueworks Has Increased Its Position by $510,015; Palestra Capital Management Has Boosted Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position by $1.09 Million; Stock Value Declined

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 336,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, up from 302,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 1.67 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 14,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.41 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 498,908 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability invested in 773,902 shares. Atika Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 118,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Adage Capital Partners Gp Incorporated Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Federated Invsts Pa holds 186,613 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 4.41% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 62,878 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 109,999 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 18,219 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Soroban Cap Ptnrs Lp accumulated 2.79 million shares. Dana Investment reported 0.08% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Rbf Lc has 0.17% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 22,500 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 90,910 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 91,131 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 194,645 shares to 534,833 shares, valued at $92.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 87,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,495 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought $6.24M worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 96,576 shares. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 79,446 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 100,302 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 21 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 16,155 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 107,095 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 46,913 shares stake. Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 52,602 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Atria Investments Lc invested in 0.22% or 480,828 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 22,700 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors accumulated 53,240 shares. 3,392 are held by Carroll Fin Assoc. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 4,312 shares.