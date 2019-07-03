As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Value Declined, Salzhauer Michael Upped by $957,645 Its Stake; Hussman Strategic Advisors Stake in Fabrinet (FN) Decreased as Stock Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 1824.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 63,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,343 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 2.29 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – EXPECTS TO ABSORB 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN ITS FY NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RELATED TO TRU LIQUIDATION

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 78,215 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 46,895 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.08% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sigma Planning Corp holds 13,367 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested 0.19% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Utd Fire Grp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 181,121 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 86,800 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn invested in 0.01% or 5,820 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 32,978 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Counselors owns 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 40,537 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research owns 15,985 shares. 5,343 were reported by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Paloma Prns has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Pnc Fincl Services Gru reported 8,535 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 1,122 shares. Bowling Limited Liability Com owns 0.33% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 39,802 shares. Everence Management has invested 0.04% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). 24,541 are owned by Chase Inv Counsel Corp. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 191,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Aperio Grp Incorporated has 10,268 shares.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.83 million activity. Ng Toh-Seng sold $1.09 million worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $1.57M was sold by Mitchell David T..

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.83M for 15.80 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.