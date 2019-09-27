As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Value Declined, Jacobs & Co Has Decreased Holding by $402,900; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Position in Telus (TU) by $957,600

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 279,242 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.30 million, down from 305,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 354,818 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 57.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 26,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 19,595 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 5.56 million shares traded or 10.70% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell Brands: No Pain, No Gain – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands +9% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Newell Brands’s (NASDAQ:NWL) Share Price Down A Worrying 65%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Olstein Funds Comments on Newell Brands – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.09 million for 8.17 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,780 shares to 238,363 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharms Inc by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.01M are owned by Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 74,673 shares stake. Northern Trust reported 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 46,913 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Macquarie Gp Inc reported 5,400 shares. Hartford Inv Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Amp Capital Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 404,992 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De invested 1.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 2,590 shares. Advisory Ser Network stated it has 68,301 shares. 363,022 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 156,130 shares.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Our Perceived Risk Tolerance Levels Have Drifted Out Of Whack – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Companies With High Forward Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Today â€” and Get Rich on Tomorrow – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Malaysia Etf by 375,000 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $63.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 85,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $330.55 million for 16.25 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.