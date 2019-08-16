As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Whitnell & Co Decreased Its Position; As Suncor Energy (SU) Valuation Declined, Gagnon Advisors Increased Its Stake by $2.04 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 2.60M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 3.88 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD DOESN’T BELIEVE RECENT NEWELL CHANGES ARE SUFFICIENT; 02/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate David Atchison to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: Shareholders Will Benefit From Changes at Company; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Negative Outlook Reflects Operational Challenges and Integration Issues

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,411 shares to 28,046 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.1% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Daiwa Securities Gru has 17,318 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mutual Of America Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 558,353 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 14,255 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 124,285 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 845 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.01% or 94,112 shares. 727,322 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Aristotle Boston Lc holds 127,747 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 16,188 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 209,332 shares.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.