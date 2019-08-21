As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Sasco Capital Has Upped Position; As Macrogenics (MGNX) Shares Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Boosted by $7.23 Million Its Stake

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 3.59 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sends Letter to Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 967,186 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.39 million, up from 542,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.05M market cap company. It closed at $15.32 lastly. It is down 28.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.34, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.07; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 07/05/2018 – Macrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.34; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 4,706 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 0% or 259 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.06% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 86,922 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Adirondack Tru Company holds 16 shares. 404,992 are owned by Amp Cap Investors. Edgestream Lp invested 0.4% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.89% or 82,800 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli And Com Invest Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Pennsylvania Company has 30,279 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Webster Financial Bank N A has 35,954 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Guardian has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 341,140 shares to 1,190 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Co (NYSE:GPK) by 692,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Ind (NYSE:HBI).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 40,000 shares to 26,585 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,600 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Reg (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Bros Lp holds 302,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc owns 823,723 shares. Hood River Capital Management holds 1.31% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 1.44 million shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested 0.25% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). 997 were reported by Glenmede Na. Sphera Funds Management Limited has invested 0.39% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Paloma Management invested in 11,536 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 0% or 15,494 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank has 82,700 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 102,930 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 44,068 shares. 6,215 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Trexquant Invest L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,673 shares. Axa stated it has 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).