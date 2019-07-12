As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Sasco Capital Boosted Its Stake by $2.39 Million; Gfs Advisors Stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Has Raised by $1.12 Million

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 606,590 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to Investment-Grade Rating; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.0129 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0629. About 7.72 million shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX WON’T HAVE CAPACITY TO MAKE VERY LARGE M&A INVESTMENTS; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: NWL, NEM – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Brands Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” published on October 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2019: NWL, CZR, ERI, LL – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Newell’s (NWL) Transformation Plan Offset Sales Woes? – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Newell Brands Is Failing to Inspire Investor Confidence – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 404,992 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc invested in 0.49% or 52,722 shares. Moors Cabot owns 104,020 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has 213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 4.33 million shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 297,449 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 418,000 shares. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 115,038 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 35,441 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 36,240 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.08% stake. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 21 shares. Adirondack Research & Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 16,366 shares.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 117,877 shares to 376,079 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 64,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,238 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 68,073 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 29,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,975 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).