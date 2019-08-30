As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Lenox Wealth Management Raised Position by $584,205; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $387,638; Share Price Rose

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.22. About 1.22 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 61820.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 38,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 285,900 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 12/03/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Rating Outlook Has Been Revised to Negative From Stable; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD ISSUES LETTER TO NEWELL HOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 28,162 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 396,918 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 284 shares. Eagle Boston Mngmt Inc stated it has 60,686 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd reported 0.16% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Veritable Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Whittier Trust holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 5,486 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mhr Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 850,000 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Loews Corporation owns 13,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fin Counselors holds 40,537 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 15,783 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,176 shares to 22 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

